New ‘Beautiful Boy’ Trailer Further Reveals Chalamet & Carell in Gut-Wrenching Drama

0

Amazon Studios has released a new trailer for filmmaker Felix Van Groeningen’s (The Broken Circle Breakdown) highly anticipated new drama Beautiful Boy. Based on David Sheff and Nic Sheff’s bestselling pair of memoirs, the film chronicles the heartbreaking experience of survival, relapse, and recovery in a family coping with addiction over many years. Timothée Chalamet, fresh off an Oscar-nominated turn in last year’s Call Me by Your Name, plays meth addict Nic Sheff, while Steve Carell fills the role of Nic’s helpless father David.

The film is coming off its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it drew mostly positive reviews and rave notices for the performances of Chalamet and Carell. It’s a film that can be frustrating to watch because it so realistically portrays the cycle of addiction, but it feels incredibly truthful. To that end, it serves as an empathetic path towards understanding how addiction works and why it’s so hard to crack—both from the point of view of the addict and of the heartbroken family member. Chalamet and Carell are both magnificant, and it’s an incredibly emotional watch.

This trailer does a terrific job of showcasing Chalamet and Carell’s performances, as well as the elegant way in which the film is shot. It’s beautiful and ugly and sweet and gut-wrenching, all at the same time.

Check out the new Beautiful Boy trailer below and click here to read Matt’s review from TIFF. Written by Oscar-nominated Lion screenwriter Luke Davies and van Groeningen, the film also stars Maura Tierney and Amy Ryan and will be released in theaters on October 12th.