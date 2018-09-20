NSFW ‘Big Mouth’ Season 2 Trailer Is an Absolute Adolescent Monster

0

Thankfully, once you live through your pre-teen and teenage years, you never have to relive adolescence again. But if you want to revisit all the awkwardness that comes with puberty and burgeoning sexuality, luckily there’s Netflix’s Big Mouth, returning for its sophomore season this October. It’s very wrong, but it feels oh so right. You can judge for yourself in the new Season 2 trailer that was released earlier today, as long as you don’t mind a visit from the Shame Wizard.

The half-hour animated comedy series from co-creators Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg stars Kroll as Nick alongside John Mulaney as his best friend Andrew. Other veteran voice actors lending their talents to the all-out adolescent insanity are Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriguez, David Thewlis and Jessi Klein, among others. Along with Kroll and Goldberg, screenwriter-directors Mark Levin & Jennifer Flackett are also credited as creators and executive producers on Big Mouth, a Netflix production. Add the show to your wish list today and keep an eye out for Season 2, dropping October 5th.

Check out the first trailer for Season 2 of Netflix’s Big Mouth below:

Get ready to unleash your inner monster. Season 2 of Big Mouth drops October 5.

And check out a selection of images along with the new poster for Season 2 of Big Mouth: