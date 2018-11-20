The Full ‘Birds of Prey’ Title is a Super-Long Play on ‘Birdman’

0

Take a deep breath into your beaks, folks, because the full title of Warner Bros.’ Birds of Prey is reportedly Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Star and producer Margot Robbie shared a look at the script on Instagram with the extended mouthful of a title written on the cover, with THR confirming that is indeed the studio’s official name for the project.



A few things to discuss here, first of which is my admiration for the balls it takes to assume there’s much overlap between people excited for a Suicide Squad spin-off and those who loved Alejandro González Iñárritu‘s similarly avian-themed Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance).

Either way, the super-long subtitle might hint at where director Cathy Yan and writer Christina Hodson are taking the story. “Emancipation” suggests that Robbie’s wildly popular Harley Quinn will spend at least a portion of the film freeing herself from the unhealthy domestic clutches of the forehead-tatted Joker. (The Jared Leto version, not the upgraded Joaquin Phoenix model).

Joining Robbie in the R-rated girl-gang DCEU entry is Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya. Ewan McGregor is set to play the villainous Gotham crime lord Black Mask, who—according to the film’s official synopsis—is gunning after the young one-time Robin named Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco).

