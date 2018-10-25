Final ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Trailer Finds Freddie Mercury Under Pressure

0

20th Century Fox has released a final trailer for the upcoming Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, this time using the song “Under Pressure” as a backdrop. Indeed, while the music biopic has been done to death, Bohemian Rhapsody has a bit of an advantage given the breadth and quality of Queen and Freddie Mercury’s back catalogue. Simply hearing songs like “Bohemian Rhapsody” or “Don’t Stop Me Now” in the context of the film surely give the audience a rush.

Reviews for the Bryan Singer-directed drama have been rather mixed, with some flat-out hating the film’s rote nature and/or smoothing-over of the true story. Others, meanwhile, flat-out loved the experience. Everyone at least seems to agree that Rami Malek’s performance as Mercury is tremendous, and I’m curious to get a look at the film myself. I will say, with all this talk of a “by-the-numbers” biopic I’ll take the opportunity to recommend a music biopic that’s wholly unique: the Brian Wilson film Love & Mercy.

Anyway, check out the new Bohemian Rhapsody trailer below and click here to read my deep-dive interview with the film’s cinematographer Newton Thomas Sigel. The film also stars Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazello, Aidan Gillen, Tom Hollander, Allen Leech, and Mike Myers. Bohemian Rhapsody opens in theaters on November 2nd.