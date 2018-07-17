New ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Trailer Will Rock You

0

20th Century Fox has released a new trailer for the upcoming musical drama Bohemian Rhapsody, which charts the rise of legendary rock band Queen with Rami Malek in the role of iconic frontman Freddie Mercury. The film follows the band’s meteoric rise, charts their near-implosion, and climaxes with their unforgettable performance at Live Aid. Bryan Singer was the original director onboard, but the filmmaker was fired during production and replaced with Dexter Fletcher (Eddie the Eagle). Singer, however, is still the final credited director on the film.

This new trailer delves a bit deeper into Mercury’s personal life, which some were afraid would be either excised or edited from this particular story. It’ll be interesting to see how the film straddles the line between being a feel-good jukebox musical while also confronting what ultimately killed Mercury: the AIDS crisis. There’s a lot of that feel-good quality here, and no doubt Fox is going after a similar audience that turned its The Greatest Showman into a smash hit last year, but I will say I’m still not entirely sold on Malek’s performance yet. Whatever the case, there will certainly be opinions about this movie.

Check out the new Bohemian Rhapsody trailer below. Scripted by Anthony McCarten (Darkest Hour) and produced by Graham King, the film also stars Aidan Gillen, Tom Hollander, Lucy Boynton, Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee, Joseph Mazzello, Allen Leech, and Aaron McCusker. Bohemian Rhapsody opens in theaters on November 2nd.