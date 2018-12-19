New ‘Bumblebee’ Clip Teases the ‘Transformers’ Film’s All-Out Action

0

Paramount and Hasbro’s Bumblebee is a refreshing change of pace and direction from Michael Bay‘s Transformers flicks, trading in racist robots and action scenes so frenetic they look like they were shot in a blender for quiet moments, earnest character beats, and relationship-building. The result is that audiences can not only comprehend the mayhem taking place on-screen but actually care about the characters and what’s happening to them. Now that’s not to say that Bumblebee is light on action. A new clip teases just how much Autobot vs Decepticon fisticuffs audiences are in store for this weekend.

Directed by Travis Knight and written by Christina Hodson, the sixth live-action Transformers flick stars Hailee Steinfeld as Charlie, a teenage girl who stumbles across Bumblebee (voiced by Dylan O’Brien). The film also stars John Cena, Pamela Adlon, Justin Theroux, Angela Bassett, Peter Cullen, and Megyn Price, and you can see them all in action starting Friday, December 21st.

Check out the new clip of Bumblebee battling Blitzwing below:

On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug. Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a major global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), home to premier global media brands that create compelling television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, apps, games, consumer products, social media experiences, and other entertainment content for audiences in more than 180 countries.

