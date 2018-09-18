Over 30 New Images from the ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer Further Reveal the MCU’s First Prequel

0

Marvel Studios finally released the first Captain Marvel trailer this morning, and given the anticipation surrounding the film, there’s a lot to unpack. As such, we’ve gone through and pulled out a number of screengrabs from the trailer so we can take a closer look at what’s in store for audiences when the MCU film hits theaters next year.

Oscar-winning Room actress Brie Larson plays the titular superhero in a story set in the 1990s. Larson’s Carol Danvers is a human pilot whose DNA has been fused with that of the Kree alien race, thereby granting her superpowers. She finds herself caught between the galactic war of the Kree and Skrulls, all the while a villainous Kree played by Ben Mendelsohn has disguised himself as a S.H.I.E.L.D. cohort. Speaking of which, Samuel L. Jackson and Clark Gregg reprise their roles as Nick Fury and Agent Coulson, respectively, and Captain Marvel will serve as an origin story of sorts as it reveals their first introduction to world beyond our own. Jackson and Gregg have been digitally de-aged for the entirety of the film.

These images show off a lot of that 90s flavor, but also showcase the titular character’s immense power. We only get brief shots of Mendelsohn and Jude Law, but rest easy—there’s plenty more where this comes from. For now, it’s great to see a younger Fury and Coulson.

Other familiar faces returning here include Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Lee Pace as Ronan and Djimon Hounsou as Korath, with Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Jude Law, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, and McKenna Grace rounding out the ensemble.

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Mississipi Grind) direct from a script by Meg LeFauve (Inside Out), Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy), Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Tomb Raider), Liz Flahive & Carly Mensch (GLOW), as well as Boden and Fleck. Captain Marvel is set for a March 8, 2019 release.

Peruse the bounty of new Captain Marvel images below, and click for high-resolution.