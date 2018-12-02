New Eye-Popping ‘Captain Marvel’ Poster Released Ahead of Second Trailer

Yes, we’re going to have to wait just a little bit longer for that Avengers 4 trailer, but we are getting a few new glimpses at the hero who is going to save all the Avengers’ asses. Disney has released a new poster for Captain Marvel, ahead of a second trailer due to drop on Monday, December 3. The film—a 90’s-set MCU prequel starring Brie Larson as the superhuman Kree/human hybrid Carol Danvers—is set to fly into theaters on March 8, 2019.
There isn’t much to say about the poster other than the fact that it owns incredibly hard. These MCU movies ain’t always perfect, but nobody does eye-catching color quite like recent Marvel entries like Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War, and this poster pops like Carol Danvers’ fist against an elderly woman’s jaw. (Granny is totally a Skrull, relax!)
Check out the poster below. Co-directed Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Captain Marvel also stars Jude Law, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, and Lee Pace.
Check out the new poster and tune-in to @ESPN’s Monday Night Football to see the brand new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #CaptainMarvel. pic.twitter.com/43EPkcTBET
Here is the official synopsis for Captain Marvel:
Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom.
The film stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, with Annette Bening, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.
Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” is produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Patricia Whitcher and Stan Lee are the executive producers.