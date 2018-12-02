New Eye-Popping ‘Captain Marvel’ Poster Released Ahead of Second Trailer

0

Yes, we’re going to have to wait just a little bit longer for that Avengers 4 trailer, but we are getting a few new glimpses at the hero who is going to save all the Avengers’ asses. Disney has released a new poster for Captain Marvel, ahead of a second trailer due to drop on Monday, December 3. The film—a 90’s-set MCU prequel starring Brie Larson as the superhuman Kree/human hybrid Carol Danvers—is set to fly into theaters on March 8, 2019.

There isn’t much to say about the poster other than the fact that it owns incredibly hard. These MCU movies ain’t always perfect, but nobody does eye-catching color quite like recent Marvel entries like Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War, and this poster pops like Carol Danvers’ fist against an elderly woman’s jaw. (Granny is totally a Skrull, relax!)

Check out the poster below. Co-directed Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Captain Marvel also stars Jude Law, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, and Lee Pace.

Check out the new poster and tune-in to @ESPN’s Monday Night Football to see the brand new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #CaptainMarvel. pic.twitter.com/43EPkcTBET — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 3, 2018

Here is the official synopsis for Captain Marvel: