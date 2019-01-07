Three New ‘Captain Marvel’ Posters Show Off Carol Danvers’ Vibrant Blue-and-Red Costume

To celebrate the film’s upcoming release in Dolby 3D and IMAX, Disney and Marvel released three new posters for Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson as the intergalactic ass-kicker Carol Danvers. I’m personally partial to the poster released by Dolby Cinema, which gives off an old-school, almost WWII-ish vibe without shying away from the fact that the costume has a straight-up warrior faux-hawk attached to the helmet, which is a wonderful, absurd thing.
Captain Marvel will be set in the 1990s—decades before Thanos snapped half the universe out of existence in Avengers: Infinity War—and follow Danvers’ path from human fighter pilot to extraterrestrial Kree soldier. Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the film also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Annette Bening, Ben Mendelsohn, and Lee Pace.
Check out all three posters below. Captain Marvel flies into theaters on March 8.
Are you ready for @MarvelStudios #CaptainMarvel in IMAX? Check out our exclusive artwork and get ready to immerse yourself in the MCU with up to 26% more picture, only in IMAX theatres. Tickets now on sale: https://t.co/HgEUbpN1Eb. @CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/jrGFClW6Ln
— IMAX (@IMAX) January 7, 2019
Everything begins with a hero. Our exclusive art for @MarvelStudios‘ #CaptainMarvel is here! Reserve your tickets #inRealD3D today: https://t.co/y3ZO2zZBY3 pic.twitter.com/EqAALI3QoA — RealD 3D (@RealD3D) January 7, 2019
Check out our exclusive artwork from @MarvelStudios‘ #CaptainMarvel and discover her power in Dolby Cinema! Get tix now: https://t.co/2xwS1QOBjlpic.twitter.com/oZlZUgfzFg
— Dolby Cinema (@DolbyCinema) January 7, 2019
Here is the official synopsis for Captain Marvel:
Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom.
-
The film stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, with Annette Bening, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.
-
Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” is produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Patricia Whitcher and Stan Lee are the executive producers.