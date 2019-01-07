Three New ‘Captain Marvel’ Posters Show Off Carol Danvers’ Vibrant Blue-and-Red Costume

0

To celebrate the film’s upcoming release in Dolby 3D and IMAX, Disney and Marvel released three new posters for Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson as the intergalactic ass-kicker Carol Danvers. I’m personally partial to the poster released by Dolby Cinema, which gives off an old-school, almost WWII-ish vibe without shying away from the fact that the costume has a straight-up warrior faux-hawk attached to the helmet, which is a wonderful, absurd thing.

Captain Marvel will be set in the 1990s—decades before Thanos snapped half the universe out of existence in Avengers: Infinity War—and follow Danvers’ path from human fighter pilot to extraterrestrial Kree soldier. Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the film also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Annette Bening, Ben Mendelsohn, and Lee Pace.

Check out all three posters below. Captain Marvel flies into theaters on March 8.

Are you ready for @MarvelStudios #CaptainMarvel in IMAX? Check out our exclusive artwork and get ready to immerse yourself in the MCU with up to 26% more picture, only in IMAX theatres. Tickets now on sale: https://t.co/HgEUbpN1Eb. @CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/jrGFClW6Ln — IMAX (@IMAX) January 7, 2019

Check out our exclusive artwork from @MarvelStudios‘ #CaptainMarvel and discover her power in Dolby Cinema! Get tix now: https://t.co/2xwS1QOBjlpic.twitter.com/oZlZUgfzFg — Dolby Cinema (@DolbyCinema) January 7, 2019

Here is the official synopsis for Captain Marvel: