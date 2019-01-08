New ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer Is the Best One Yet

0

Disney has released a brand new trailer for Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated new film Captain Marvel. The superhero origin story stars Brie Larson as the titular hero, but it’s unique in the MCU for a couple of reasons. First and foremost, it’s their first film with a female protagonist as Oscar-winner Larson takes on the role of the MCU’s most powerful hero. Secondly, it’s the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first prequel, as Captain Marvel takes place in the 1990s.

This is certainly the best trailer the Disney marketing campaign has put together yet in terms of sheer anticiaption level, as we get to see some of the banter between Larson’s Captain Marvel and Samuel L. Jackson‘s young Nick Fury. It also showcases the unique approach to telling an origin story, as technically Captain Marvel will arrive on Earth fully formed, but she doesn’t remember her past—namely that she herself was a human once, before receiving her intense powers. Oh and there’s plenty of Jude Law totally not being a villain at all. Nope. He’s just a mentor. A real good guy.

Check out the new Captain Marvel trailer below, and for more on the film check out our on-set interview with Larson. Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the film also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Clark Gregg, Lee Pace, Djimon Hounsou, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, and McKenna Grace. Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8th.

Here is the official synopsis for Captain Marvel: