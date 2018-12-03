New ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer Further Reveals Brie Larson’s Powerful Superhero

0

Marvel Studios has unveiled a new trailer for the MCU’s upcoming and highly anticipated Captain Marvel. The 1990s-set film serves as Marvel Studios’ first prequel, as well as its first superhero movie with a female lead as Oscar-winner Brie Larson plays Carol Danvers, a pilot with superhuman powers who gets caught up in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races

Larson is joined by Samuel L. Jackson and Clark Gregg as S.H.I.E.L.D. members Nick Fury and Phil Coulson, both of whom got the digital de-aging treatment for the 90s-set storyline. Other familiar faces returning here are Lee Pace as Ronan and Djimon Hounsou as Korath from Guardians of the Galaxy. The cast also includes Lashana Lynch and Gemma Chan, along with Ben Mendelsohn, Jude Law, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, and McKenna Grace.

This trailer is a very effective galactic hype machine, because while the tame-by-comparison first teaser worked to introduce the world to Larson’s Carol Danvers, this trailer confirms that this is a straight up outer space epic, something closer to Star Wars than Iron Man. Marvel has had a lot of fun out among the stars with the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, but this looks like Captain Marvel is less concerned with tunes and more interested in kicking as much Skrull ass as half-humanly possible. That final shot of Larson suiting all the way up in classic blue, red, and gold—plus that mohawk-ed helmet—is the winner here. As someone who is a fan of Marvel’s stranger, more technicolor entries, I’m sold on this to the moon and back.

Plus, who among us doesn’t want to watch Samuel L. Jackson play with Goose the cat?

Check out the new Captain Marvel trailer below. Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Mississipi Grind) direct from a script by Meg LeFauve (Inside Out), Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy), Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Tomb Raider), Liz Flahive & Carly Mensch (GLOW), as well as Boden and Fleck. Captain Marvel is set for a March 8, 2019 release.