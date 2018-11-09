Intense New ‘Captive State’ Trailer Doesn’t Need Aliens to Be Scary

0

You don’t really need the extraterrestrial threat of alien invasion to amp up the existential threat of living under authoritarian rule these days, but Captive State has opted to go there anyway. A new trailer for the upcoming film, which hails from the filmmaker behind Rise of the Planet of the Apes, plays up the propaganda machines on both sides of a divide: One who’s collaborating with the alien occupiers and overlords, and another who’s resisting alien rule and rejecting any message that comes from them. It’ll be interesting to see how this film is received in the real world since fictional rebellions against authoritarian rulers seem to play better when audiences are not actually living through them.

Director Rupert Wyatt‘s Captive State, written by Wyatt and Erica Beeney (The Battle of Shaker Heights), stars John Goodman, Ashton Sanders, Jonathan Majors, Colson Baker, and Vera Farmiga. Wyatt also produces along with David Crockett. Look for Captive State in theaters March 29, 2019.

Check out the new trailer below:

Ten years ago, they took our planet. Today, we take it back. From the director of RISE OF THE PLANET OF THE APES, watch the new teaser trailer for CAPTIVE STATE. In theaters March 2019. Set in a Chicago neighborhood nearly a decade after an occupation by an extra-terrestrial force, “Captive State” explores the lives on both sides of the conflict – the collaborators and dissidents.

As you can see in the trailer and synopsis above, the marketing is holding back quite a few of the story details for the moment. Expect that to change as we get closer to the March 2019 release. In the meantime, you can check out the film’s new viral site.

