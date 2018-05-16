Watch the Trailers for New CBS Series ‘Magnum PI,’ ‘God Friended Me,’ & More

0

CBS has always been one of the most successful networks in terms of ratings because they know their audience. They content tends to be broad, and not often embraced by young, woke viewers, but CBS doesn’t care — they make money and get views! So while The Eye is keeping 24 of its series from 2017, it is also toying with three new comedies and five new dramas, which include (naturally) a host of police procedural (FBI, The Red Line), revivals like Murphy Brown, and reboots like Magnum P.I.

Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment, said of the network’s fall lineup that: “When you have a primetime lineup that won the season while competing against the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics on another network, you look to keep your core schedule mostly intact, while making strategic moves to help grow nights. We’ve maintained stability across winning nights, while adding some important new pieces to our Monday night lineup. And, next year, we’re positioned to build on this success with the addition of these exciting new shows and primetime events, such as ‘The AFC Championship Game,’ ‘Super Bowl LIII,’ ‘The Grammy Awards’ and the NCAA Final Four.”

Thom Sherman, Sr., Executive Vice President of Programming, CBS Entertainment added, “Our goal is to make CBS’ big tent even bigger with a broad range of storytelling that speaks to our loyal core audience while opening doors for new viewers too. We think we’ve accomplished that with this slate of new shows. This new programming has inspired stories from CBS’ iconic past; unique concepts from both new creative voices and established hit-makers; big stars and fresh on-screen talent; and programming that is inclusive, both in front of and behind the camera.”

As for these new comedies and dramas, check out the new trailers (and/or the synopses) below: