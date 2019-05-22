Everything We Know about Christopher Nolan’s New Film ‘Tenet’

0

We can stop referring to Christopher Nolan‘s untitled next film as such and start referring to it as Tenet, as of today. Filming on the event film starts today with the production embarking on a seven-country tour that will use a combination of IMAX and 70mm film cameras. After working with editor Lee Smith for the better part of the last 15 years, Nolan will now collaborate with Hereditary editor Jennifer Lame for Tenet. Nolan produces alongside Emma Thomas with Thomas Hayslip (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) as executive producer.

Here’s everything we do know about Tenet so far:

Title: Tenet is, by definition, “a principle or belief, especially one of the main principles of a religion or philosophy.” That’s vague enough of a title to be a film about just about anything, but it’s also very “Nolan-esque.” Memento, Inception, Dunkirk (okay, maybe not that last one) are all very general in concept but carry specific meaning in the movie itself, once you’ve seen it.

Plot: Described as a globe-trotting adventure that dabbles in international espionage with shades of the mind-bending Inception but also somehow involves the time continuum a la Interstellar, the short answer is that we still don’t really know what Tenet is about. Stay tuned.

Cast: Led by John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman) with Robert Pattinson (Twilight) and Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), new additions to the international ensemble include Dimple Kapadia (Bobby), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-Ass), and Clémence Poésy (In Bruges), with Michael Caine (The Dark Knight trilogy) and Kenneth Branagh (Dunkirk).

Crew: Director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema (Dunkirk), production designer Nathan Crowley (Dunkirk), costume designer Jeffrey Kurland (Inception, Dunkirk), and visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson with a score composed by Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther).

Release Date: Look for Tenet to hit theaters on July 17, 2020.

