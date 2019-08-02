The First Trailer for Christopher Nolan’s New Movie ‘Tenet’ Is Playing in Theaters Now

0

In something of a surprise move, the first trailer for the new Christopher Nolan movie is now available… only in theaters. Indeed, the first teaser trailer for Nolan’s upcoming espionage thriller Tenet debuts exclusively in theaters this weekend attached to Hobbs & Shaw, so if you’re heading out to see Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham cartoonishly pummel bad guys, you may also get a first look at the new film from one of the most popular filmmakers alive. As of this posting, the trailer is not currently available online.

Per ScreenCrush, the Tenet trailer isn’t playing in every single theater chain. Thus far they’ve only been able to confirm that if you see Hobbs & Shaw in a Regal Cinemas theater, you’ll see the Tenet trailer. As for what the trailer reveals, it sounds very much like an enigmatic teaser trailer. Per Variety, it only shows star John David Washington and boasts the tagline, “It’s Time for a New Protagonist.”

Fresh off of his star-making turn in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, Washington nabbed the lead role in this new original film from Nolan. He has top billing and thus is expected to be playing the film’s main character, but the ensemble is unsurprisingly excellent as well. Alongside Washington, Tenet also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, and Michael Caine. Plot details are firmly under wraps, as is usually the case with every Nolan movie, but the original film—which Nolan wrote and is directing—is described as an epic, international spy thriller. Perhaps Nolan simply wrote himself that Bond movie he’s always been wanting to make?

As for this surprise theater-only debut for the Tenet trailer, it’s par for the course for Nolan. The first trailer for Dunkirk premiered in theaters ahead of Suicide Squad before landing online days later, and it’s all part of Nolan’s push to getting people to see movies in actual theaters. So expect the Tenet trailer to land online imminently.

Tenet is slated for release in theaters on July 17, 2020.