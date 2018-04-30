Extended ‘Cloak & Dagger’ Trailer Hints at a Devastating Sacrifice

The MCU may be riding high, but Marvel’s TV universe has been pretty hit or miss. Hopefully Cloak & Dagger, which will be airing on ABC’s younger-skewing Freeform, will be one of the more positive entries into the media canon. But with dialogue like “Hold my hand, we’ll show these assholes a Divine Pairing!” I’m not entirely convinced.
Still, the premise of Cloak & Dagger is an interesting one, as this final, extended trailer explains. Two teenagers have opposing super powers (of light and dark), but they are much stronger together. Sounds fine and well so far, but the twist is that in the course of fighting some terrible, evil foe, one of them will die. Probably not for a few seasons at least, though.
Cloak & Dagger will premiere on Thursday, June 7th on Freeform in a two-hour event. Check out the new trailer below:
Here’s the official synopsis for Cloak & Dagger:
“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” is the story of Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) – two teenagers from very different backgrounds, who find themselves burdened and awakened to newly acquired superpowers which are mysteriously linked to one another. Tandy can emit light daggers and Tyrone has the ability to engulf others in darkness. They quickly learn they are better together than apart, but their feelings for each other make their already complicated world even more challenging. “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” stars Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, Andrea Roth, Gloria Reuben, Miles Mussenden, Carl Lundstedt, Emma Lahana, Jaime Zevallos, and J.D. Evermore. The series will premiere on Thursday, June 7 (8:00pm – 10:00pm ET/PT) and is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios. Joe Pokaski (“Underground,” “Heroes”) serves as showrunner and executive producer; Jeph Loeb (“Marvel’s The Punisher,” “Marvel’s The Defenders”), Marvel’s head of Television, and Jim Chory (“Marvel’s The Punisher,” “Marvel’s The Defenders”) also serve as executive producers. Gina Prince-Bythewood (“Love & Basketball”) directed the first episode.