Extended ‘Cloak & Dagger’ Trailer Hints at a Devastating Sacrifice

The MCU may be riding high, but Marvel’s TV universe has been pretty hit or miss. Hopefully Cloak & Dagger, which will be airing on ABC’s younger-skewing Freeform, will be one of the more positive entries into the media canon. But with dialogue like “Hold my hand, we’ll show these assholes a Divine Pairing!” I’m not entirely convinced.

Still, the premise of Cloak & Dagger is an interesting one, as this final, extended trailer explains. Two teenagers have opposing super powers (of light and dark), but they are much stronger together. Sounds fine and well so far, but the twist is that in the course of fighting some terrible, evil foe, one of them will die. Probably not for a few seasons at least, though.

Cloak & Dagger will premiere on Thursday, June 7th on Freeform in a two-hour event. Check out the new trailer below:

