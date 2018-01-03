Next ‘Cloverfield’ Movie Pushed Back to April

0

The Cloverfield franchise has become a successful little series thus far. The first movie, 2008’s Cloverfield, made $170 million on a $25 million budget. The next installment, 10 Cloverfield Lane, took in slightly less, $110 million worldwide, but while the budget was unreported, I’d be shocked if it cost more than $25 million. Back in October 2016, we learned that The God Particle would be the next movie in the Cloverfield franchise, and the film was set to open on February 24, 2017. From there, the film has been kicked around the release schedule, and most recently was pushed to February 2, 2018. However, with absolutely no marketing or even an official title, that release date started to look dubious.

Now Paramount has announced that they’re pushing back the untitled Cloverfield movie to April 20th. That’s going to give the sci-fi thriller a bit of competition as it will square off with Dwayne Johnson’s new action movie Rampage, the comedy sequel Super Troopers 2, the remake of Overboard, and Jason Reitman and Diablo Cody’s new comedy Tully. However, audiences do have an appetite for the Cloverfield movies, so it should be interesting to see if Paramount is able to whip up enough interest Julius Onah’s entry into the series.

Plot details on the untitled Cloverfield movie are scarce (what else is new), but early reports said the film was about “a team of astronauts who make a terrifying discovery that challenges all they know about the fabric of reality, as they desperately fight for survival.” Given the underwhelming reaction to the similar Life last year, perhaps Paramount is rethinking their marketing strategy on how best to sell the movie without giving too much away.

The untitled Cloverfield movie stars David Oyelowo, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ziyi Zhang, Elizabeth Debicki, Daniel Bruhl, and Chris O’Dowd.