New ‘Cold War’ Trailer Showers the Film with Accolades

Amazon Studios has released a new trailer for Cold War. Directed by Pawel Pawlikowski (Ida), the film follows the love story of Zula (Joanna Kulig) and Wiktor (Tomasz Kot), and how their relationship is subject not just to their own passions and flaws, but to the larger world around them.

What I like best about Cold War (and what I liked about Ida) is that Pawlikowski doesn’t waste a moment of film. Both movies come in at under 90 minutes, but they pack an epic, emotional punch because each shot feels so immaculate and carefully selected for maximum impact. It’s a master class in economy of storytelling, and by the end of the Cold War, you feel like you’ve been on a journey with these two characters and can share in the tragedy of their story. That being said, it’s hard to convey that in a trailer, so this one just loads up the accolades, but these critics are right. Cold War is a stunning movie, and I would say that even if you think you’re not into “arty” movies, give this one a chance. It’s less than 90 minutes.

Check out the trailer for Cold War below. The film is now playing in select theaters. Click here to see if Cold War is playing at a theater near you.

Here’s the official synopsis for Cold War: