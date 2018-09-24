New ‘Colette’ Trailer Further Reveals Keira Knightley’s Acclaimed Drama

0

Bleecker Street has released a new trailer for the true-story drama Colette, which debuted at the Sundance film festival earlier this year to rave reviews and subsequently played at TIFF. Directed by Wash Westmoreland (Still Alice), the film stars Keria Knightley as Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette, a whip-smart woman who moves from rural France to the artistic splendor of Paris after marrying successful writer Willy (Dominic West). Willy subsequently convinces Colette to ghostwrite a book for him, and her semi-autobiographical novel becomes a smash hit. But the success complicates both the couple’s relationship and Colette’s life, as gender roles, sexuality, and societal constraints are questioned.

This movie continues to look great, and this trailer has a really terrific pulse to it that makes the proceedings feel urgent and compelling. Queer cinema has taken great strides over the last few years, but to tell a queer period story is something else entirely, and I’m excited to see the full film for myself.

Watch the Colette trailer below, and click here to read Perri’s review of the film. Scripted by Westmoreland, Richard Glatzer, and Rebecca Lenkiewicz, the film also stars Denise Gough, Fiona Shaw, Robert Pugh, and Eleanor Tomlinson. Colette is now playing in limited release.