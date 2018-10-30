New Poster for ‘Creed II’ Sets Up a Battle of the Generations

0

Directed by Steven Caple Jr., and written by Sylvester Stallone and Cheo Hodari Coker (Luke Cage), Creed II will see Michael B. Jordan return as Adonis Johnson, son of Apollo Creed, to continue his training under Rocky Balboa for a brutal fight against Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), the son of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). All of the on-screen talent appear (in heavily photoshopped form) in a new poster for the upcoming sports sequel, which will be a battle of the generations.

The film also stars Tessa Thompson returning as Adonis’ love interest, Bianca, Phylicia Rashad as Mary Anne, Wood Harris as Tony ‘Little Duke’ Burton, Andre Ward as Danny ‘Stuntman’ Wheeler, and Russell Hornsby as Buddy Marcelle. Creed II opens November 21st.

Here’s the official synopsis for Creed II:

Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family’s past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what’s worth fighting for, and discover that nothing’s more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can’t escape your history.

