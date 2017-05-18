Watch Trailers for the New CW Series ‘Dynasty’, ‘Life Sentence’, and ‘Valor’

0

The CW has unveiled first-look trailers at the new series that audiences can expect from the 2017-18 TV season. Obviously one of the most high-profile is the new superhero series Black Lightning (watch that trailer right here), but also on tap are a Dynasty reboot from The O.C. and Gossip Girl producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the military drama Valor, and the twisty dramedy Life Sentence from Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence. The latter series has one of the more interested premises, as it stars Lucy Hale as a woman dying of cancer who fulfills her bucket list and makes a series of rash decisions—only to find herself cured and forced to confront the consequences of those decisions.

Check out the trailers and full synopses below. Dynasty airs on Wednesdays, Valor on Mondays, and Life Sentence and Black Lightning arrive midseason.