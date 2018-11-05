New ‘Deadly Class’ Trailer and Poster Tease Syfy’s Bonkers Image Comics Action Series

0

Syfy has released a new trailer for Deadly Class, the adaptation of the Image Comics graphic novel from Miles Orion Feldsott (American Koko), original comic writer Rick Remender, and Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo. The series stars Benjamin Wadsworth as a new student attending an upscale private academy for the rich children of crime family bosses. Some are also apparently samurais. A lot going on here, should be a good time.

This show actually does continue to look like a blast-and-a-half, with Avengers alum Benedict Wong lending some authority to a young CW-esque cast and a story that looks like a cross between Kick-Ass and a much more violent, R-rated Sky High. Syfy has long been pushing past its jokey low-budget Sharknado reputation by greenlighting genuinely impressive series like sci-fi epic The Expanse and alcoholic Hogwarts vacation The Magicians. The network has also already found some success adapting insane Image Comics titles with the equally absurd Happy! starring Christopher Meloni and his imaginary talking horse friend, voiced by Patton Oswalt. If Syfy just wants to go all in as the home for space operas and bonkers book and comic adaptations with Deadly Class, consider me on board.

Check out the trailer below, along with a brand new poster. Deadly Class—which also stars Lana Condor, María Gabriela de Faría, Liam James, and Michel Duval—premieres on Syfy on January 16, 2019.

