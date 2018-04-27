14 New ‘Deadpool 2’ Images Tease the Exciting Ensemble

0

20th Century Fox has released a gallery of Deadpool 2 images, which are actually some of the first substantial high-resolution images released for the sequel thus far. Atomic Blonde filmmaker David Leitch steps into the director’s chair this time around for a follow-up that definitely appears to be going heavy on the action. The sequel also ups the ensemble by adding some notable new characters like Cable (Josh Brolin) and Domino (Zazie Beets).

I like the colors on display in these new images and in the trailers, and Beets’ costume for Domino is fantastic. Hunt for the Wilderpeole star Julian Dennison is also an excellent addition to the cast. While one might think it’s suicide for another superhero movie to be opening so close to Avengers: Infinity War, 20th Century Fox is doing a great job of differentiating Deadpool 2 so far in a way that promises a completely different viewing experience.

Peruse through the new Deadpool 2 images below and click for high-resolution. The film also stars Brianna Hildebrand, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Shioli Kutsana, T.J. Miller, Terry Crews, Rob Delaney, and Morena Baccarin. Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on May 18th.