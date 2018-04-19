Final ‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer Features Thanos Jokes, DC Jabs, and Lots of Cable

0

20th Century Fox has released a new and final Deadpool 2 trailer, revealing lots of new footage. In the upcoming sequel, Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) will face off against Cable (Josh Brolin), a futuristic freedom fighter with cybernetic enhancements and all sorts of family drama. Director David Leitch (Atomic Blonde) is behind the camera this time to shoot the script from returning writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

This is the best trailer yet, as it showcases a lot of the film’s action and supporting cast without really spoiling any of the story. We get a closer look at the X-Force team, which not only includes Zazie Beets‘ Domino but also Terry Crews‘ Bedlam and Lewis Tan‘s Shatterstar, and of course Rob Delaney‘s highly skilled assassin Peter. This movie looks like a lot of fun, and the interplay between Reynolds and Brolin appears to be very much on point (could you imagine Brad Pitt in this movie?). There are also, of course, self-referential jokes that take aim at Brolin’s role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thanos and at the DC Universe, and it’ll be interesting to see how far the metatextual stuff goes in this sequel. A lot has changed since Deadpool first hit theaters and forever changed the superhero genre.

Check out the new Deadpool 2 trailer below and click here to buy advance tickets. Also starring Zazie Beetz, Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, Leslie Uggams, Stefan Kapicic, and Karan Soni, the film opens May 18th.