New ‘Disenchantment’ Trailer Offers the Best Look Yet at Matt Groening’s Fractured Fairytale

The new official trailer for Disenchantment kicked off the panel for the highly anticipated new series from Matt Groening at San Diego Comic Con 2018 earlier today. The trailer features a medieval inspired re-recording of David Bowie’s hit song “Rebel Rebel”, so it’s already off to a great start. Add in Groening’s signature humor and characterization alongside some familiar animation set within a world of sweeping, fantasy-world vistas, and it’s clear that Netflix has another winner on their hands.

Allie Goertz (MAD Magazine / Everything’s Coming Up Simpson podcast) moderated the panel discussion that followed with creator Matt Groening, showrunner Josh Weinstein and cast Eric Andre, Nat Faxon, John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, and David Herman along with Claudia Katz from Rough Draft animation studio.

Disenchantment arrives on Netflix August 17th, but you can head over to the show’s page right now and add it to your wishlist!

Take a look at the new trailer below:

