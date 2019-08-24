Disney’s Animated Movie ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Cast and Release Date Revealed

0

One of the new, original animated features to be announced during today’s D23 expo was Raya and the Last Dragon. The Walt Disney Animation film will follow the title character Raya, a lone warrior from the fantasy kingdom of Kumandra who teams up with a crew of misfits in her quest to find the Last Dragon and bring light and unity back to their world. The fantasy-action adventure is set to explore themes of community and hope, inspired by the beautiful and diverse cultures of Southeast Asia.

Paul Briggs (Big Hero 6) and Dean Wellins (The Iron Giant) will direct from a script by Adele Lim (Crazy Rich Asians). Cassie Steele (Degrassi: The Next Generation) will voice Raya alongside Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians) as Sisu, the Last Dragon, who was left on Earth in case dark forces return to the world. Coming off of a brilliant performance as a Skeksis in Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, I think Awkwafina has huge career potential ahead of her as a voice-actor as well as an on-screen force. We’ll find out on Thanksgiving November 25, 2020 when the film arrives in theaters

Check out the newly released teaser motion-image and more below:

Just Announced: Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon, starring @cassandrasteele (Raya) and @Awkwafina (Sisu, the Last Dragon). Check out all-new concept art, and see the film in theaters November 2020. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/V40bv64IIp — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 24, 2019

Check out the new logo for Raya and the Last Dragon, coming to theaters November 2020. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/xVz1jCagLR — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 24, 2019