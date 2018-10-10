New ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Trailer Reveals Goku’s Mom, Baby Vegeta, and More

0

On January 16, 2019, Super Saiyans Goku and Vegeta will face their most powerful foe ever in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the 20th film from the franchise and the first from the Dragon Ball Super series. Based on the original story, screenplay and character designs of creator Akira Toriyama and featuring an updated art style reminiscent of the classic bestselling Dragon Ball manga series, this new take on Broly will show off some never-before-seen moments and mythologies from the fan-favorite series, as teased in a brand-new English-dub trailer.

The film’s director Tatsuya Nagamine, Sean Schemmel (current English voice of Goku) Christopher Sabat (current English voice of Vegeta), Monica Rial (current English voice of Bulma), Jason Douglas (current English voice of Beerus), Ian Sinclair (current English voice of Whis) and Vic Mignogna (reprising his role as English voice of Broly) all recently appeared on the panel for Dragon Ball Super: Broly at NYCC, where the new trailer made its debut.

Check out the crazy new English-dub trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Broly below:

I don’t know about you guys but I love this trailer. It’s got everything you want–the Ginyu Force, King Cold, Saiyan babies and their parents, Frieza being Frieza–and even some stuff you don’t, i.e. naked Frieza (or at least out of his usual armor). And despite the plot’s very heavy borrowing from the “Superman” mythology, I’m most interested in seeing how the fates of three Saiyan babies ultimately come together once they’re all grown up and ready for battle.

But there’s more! This November, a pair of films will be hitting up North American theaters for the first time as well in a Toei Animation and Fathom Events double feature. Dragon Ball Z: Bardock – The Father of Goku (1990) and Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn (1995) will be joining the party! On November 3rd and 5th, fans will get to enjoy the double feature with fully remastered picture and sounds, presented in English dub. Be sure to check out Fathom Events’ page for ticket sales and theater information; ticket buyers will also get an trading card from Bandai’s Dragon Ball Super Card Game exclusive only for this event, while supplies last!