New ‘Dumbo’ Poster Embraces a Bold Color Scheme

0

Here’s hoping the new trailer for Tim Burton‘s upcoming live-action adaptation of Dumbo is as colorful as this newly released poster, because previous looks at the film have been a bit drab and dreary. To be fair, not only is a somewhat more dismal palette part of the acclaimed filmmaker’s bag of tricks, it’s also a storytelling element. This tale follows the title character, a newborn elephant with ridiculously gigantic ears, who becomes the singular hope for a struggling circus. Here’s hoping the color palette shifts from the dingy to the delightful as the story moves into the spotlight and Dumbo himself moves into the center ring.

Scripted by Ehren Kruger and starring Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, Alan Arkin, Finley Hobbins, and, Nico Parker, Burton’s Dumbo opens March 29, 2019.

Check out the new poster, courtesy of Disney’s D23, and come on back tonight for the brand new trailer:

Get your first look at the brand-new trailer for Dumbo during the CMA’s tonight at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/XzPRQs7KZo — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) November 14, 2018

Here’s the official synopsis:

From Disney and visionary director Tim Burton, the all-new grand live-action adventure “Dumbo” expands on the beloved classic story where differences are celebrated, family is cherished and dreams take flight. Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets. Directed by Tim Burton (“Alice in Wonderland,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”) from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger (“Ophelia,” “Dream House”), and produced by Justin Springer (“TRON: Legacy”), Kruger, Katterli Frauenfelder (“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” “Big Eyes”) and Derek Frey (“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” “Frankenweenie”), “Dumbo” flies into theaters on March 29, 2019.

