‘Dumbo’ Character Posters Further Reveal Tim Burton’s Whimsical Take on the Disney Story

Disney has released a batch of character posters showing off the cast of Tim Burton‘s live-action Dumbo movie, and to the shock of absolutely no one they are as whimsical as a striped Hot Topic umbrella on a sunny day.

The big surprise here is that the film’s lead—a CGI flying baby elephant with over-sized ears—is not the Lovecraftian nightmare it could have been when rendered realistically, but actually kind of adorable. The big non-surprise here is that Danny DeVito, who plays circus owner Max Medici, is wearing an above-average sized top hat. DeVito 100% owns a top hat in his home inside a glass case that just says “Break in case of Burton.”

Colin Farrell is the most normal-looking of the bunch as former circus star Holt Farrier, who just looks like Colin Farrell if he was trying to be supportive of his child’s rodeo hobby. Eva Green is rocking a very intense The Greatest Showman on acid vibe that actually works pretty well, and Michael Keaton is out here looking like the Big Bad from a hypothetical Gotham season 6 and I’m extremely here for it.

Check out the posters below. Dumbo flies into theaters on March 29.

Here’s the official synopsis for Tim Burton’s Dumbo: