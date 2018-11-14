New Full-Length Trailer for Tim Burton’s ‘Dumbo’ Soars to Greater Heights

0

Disney has released a new trailer for director Tim Burton‘s new live-action Dumbo movie is here. The film updates the classic animated Disney film and revolves around a circus owner (Danny DeVito) who enlists a former star (Colin Farrell) and his children t care for a newborn elephant, whose gift of flight takes the circus to new heights.

While Burton first made waves with dark and strange films like Batman and Beetlejuice, he’s actually been working within the realm of family/children’s films for quite some time now (from Alice in Wonderland to Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children), and he seems quite comfortable here in Dumbo. There are a lot of CGI backgrounds to be seen in this here trailer and I’m not entirely sold on the environment, but the tone of a genuine family film appears to be strong, and Farrell as a father figure is a big draw for me personally. Disney has yet to falter when it comes to these live-action remakes, so odds are this one’s a hit.

Written by Ehren Kruger, the film also stars Michael Keaton, Eva Green, Alan Arkin, Finley Hobbins, and, Nico Parker. Dumbo opens in theaters on March 29, 2019.

