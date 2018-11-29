New “Elseworlds” Crossover Images Reveal Batwoman, Nora Fries

0

As we get closer and closer to this year’s CW crossover event (including The Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl this time around), we’re getting even more teases about the upcoming storyline. After revealing 20 images from the first hour of the crossover, “Elseworlds,” The CW has now released eight new images from the crossover’s second hour, “Part 2.” Here, we are introduced to Batwoman and Nora Fries, the wife of Mr. Freeze.

As for what “Elseworlds” will all be about, it seems that Arkham Asylum’s John Deegan (Jeremy Davies) has rewritten reality, as Arkham doctors are wont to do evidently, and it has resulted in some strange changes. Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) are swapping roles (Barry is now the Green Arrow, Oliver is The Flash), and we’re going to be meeting Batwoman (Ruby Rose), Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), Mar Novu a.k.a. The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), and Mr. Freeze’s wife, Nora (Cassandra Jean Amell). That’s a lot to handle!

Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) will also be returning, along with John Wesley Shipp‘s classic Flash, and we recently learned what Batman is up to while all of these heroes descend on Gotham City. You can check all of that out and more in the most recent teaser trailer.

“Elseworlds” will be spread out over three nights, starting Sunday, December 9th in Supergirl‘s spot, and continuing through Arrow‘s hour on Monday and concluded in The Flash‘s timeslot on Tuesday. The new images are below (and I will never not be amused by seeing Oliver’s in a Flash costume; also, note that biker twin look!)