New ‘Fantastic Beasts 2′ Images Find Newt and Tina Back in Action

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is in the can and steaming toward a 2018, which means its only a matter of time before we get a full trailer for the latest installment in J.K. Rowling‘s five-film franchise. For now, Warner Bros. has released a pair of new images from the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel, reuiniting the heroes from the first film; Eddie Redmayne‘s collector of magical creatures Newt Scamander and Katherine Waterson‘s American Auror Tina Goldstein.

The duo is back in action for the follow-up film, which jumps across the pond from New York City to Paris, France — a trend that will continue with each new Fantastic Beast sequel, as Newt and Co. traverse the world and explore new cultures in Rowling’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter. In Paris, Newt and his friends are enlisted by none other than Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law), future headmaster of Hogwarts, to help bring down Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) after the infamous dark wizard escapes from prison and starts rounding up new supporters for his anti-muggle agenda.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald also stars Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoe Kravitz, Callum Turner, and Claudia Kim. Check out a special wrap video below. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theaters on November 16, 2018. Check out the new images below.