55 New Images from ‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ Reveal Baby Nifflers, Young Leta, and Much More

Warner Bros. has unleashed a bevy of new high-resolution Fantastic Beasts 2 images, offering a much closer look at the highly anticipated sequel. Director David Yates—who helmed the final four Harry Potter films and the first Fantastic Beasts—returns to helm this sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which is once again written by J.K. Rowling. Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) is summoned by Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) to try and capture the escaped Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) before the nefarious wizard recruits enough Dark Wizards to take over the world. At the same time, Newt and his friends have various problems and mysterious of their own, while Credence (Ezra Miller) has befriended an afflicted woman (Claudia Kim) who eventually becomes the snake Nagini.

That’s a lot to take in, but these images remind us of another reason to see this movie: BABY NIFFLERS. Yes indeed, it wouldn’t be a Fantastic Beasts film without some fantastic beasts, and while the story is much more of a thriller this time around and ties in more closely with established Potter lore (we’re also going to Hogwarts!), it’ll be interesting to see how Rowling weaves the beasts into the story organically.

So if you just can’t wait any longer, check out the new Fantastic Beasts 2 images below, and click on any image for high-resolution. The film also stars Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Zoe Kravitz, Callum Turner, William Nadylam, Kevin Guthrie, Carmen Ejogo, and Poppy Corby-Tuech. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens in theaters on November 16th.