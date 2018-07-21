New ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Trailer Returns to Hogwarts

0

Warner Bros. has released a new Fantastic Beasts 2 trailer, offering fans a look at the highly anticipated sequel. David Yates, who not only directed the first Fantastic Beasts but also the final four Harry Potter films starting with Order of the Phoenix, returns to the director’s chair for the second of a planned five-film Fantastic Beasts franchise that further reveals the Wizarding World—albeit in the 1920s instead of present day.

J.K. Rowling returns to pen the script for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which finds magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his friends enlisted by a young (and very handsome) Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) to help track down the villainous Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), who is amassing an army to rule over all impure muggles and non-magic folk.

While the first Fantastic Beasts offered a first look at the American Wizarding World with a New York City setting, The Crimes of Grindelwald moves the action to Paris for the most part, uncovering yet another corner of Rowling’s ever-expanding Wizarding World. Indeed, the plan for the franchise is for each film to take place in a different city.

This new trailer is far more extensive than the initial teaser, and for the better. We get some great quieter scenes set at Hogwarts, and a whole lot of Jude Law’s Dumbledore, who enlists Newt to track down and fight Grindelwald for him. The Crimes of Grindelwald looks to be a far more expansive film than the first Fantastic Beasts movie, increasing in scope and scale with some truly eye-popping visuals. And yes, there are some great-looking new beasts to be seen as well. I’m still not sold on the Johnny Depp of it all (If WB was smart they’d have him transfigure back into Colin Farrell), but I’m all in on everything else Fantastic Beasts-related.

Watch the new Fantastic Beasts 2 trailer below, and for an even closer look click here for some new images. The film also stars Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Zoe Kravitz, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, and Claudia Kim. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens in theaters on November 16th.