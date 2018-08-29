New ‘First Man’ Trailer Ratchets up the Intensity of Neil Armstrong’s Mission to the Moon

0

Universal has released a new First Man trailer. Directed by Damien Chazelle (La La Land) and written by Oscar-winning Spotlight and The Post co-writer Josh Singer, the film is based on a book by James R. Hansen and chronicles the story of NASA’s mission to land a man on the moon, focusing on Neil Armstrong between the years of 1961 and 1969. Ryan Gosling fills the role of Armstrong in the film, with Emmy-winning The Crown actress Claire Foy playing Armstrong’s wife Janet.

Like the first trailer, this new one is all about playing up the danger of the mission, which is the smart move. We all know how this story ends, so it’s a wise decision to come at it from an angle of the risk involved. Although this trailer makes the space program look a little reckless and kind of ignores all the other missions that made the Apollo 11 mission possible in the first place, the movie still looks exhilarating, and I can’t wait to check it out when it comes to TIFF next month.

Check out the new First Man trailer below. The film also stars Jason Clarke, Kyle Chandler, Patrick Fugit, Ciaran Hinds, Ethan Embry, Shea Whigham, Corey Stoll, and Pablo Schreiber. Produced by Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen alongside Chazelle and Gosling, First Man opens in theaters on October 12th.

Here’s the official synopsis for First Man: