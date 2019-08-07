New ‘Fleabag’ Book Has Bonuses Like New Writing From Phoebe-Waller Bridge

0

If two seasons of Fleabag just wasn’t enough to satisfy you (believe me, I’m right there with you), then you’ll be pleased to know that this series has more goods to give you. Granted, you’ll need to head out to your local bookstore in order to get your hands on said goods but, just as Fleabag herself learned in season 2, we must embrace change.

A tweet from publishing house Hodder & Stoughton tipped us off to a very enticing page on the website for UK bookseller Waterstones which focused on a book filled with the complete shooting scripts for seasons 1 and 2. The book is titled Fleabag: Scriptures (I like to think it’s a cheeky nod to this text being the Holy Grail of Fleabag swag) and will not only feature the shooting scripts for both seasons but will include never-before-seen stage directions and some new writing from the series’ creator, star, and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Adapted from Waller-Bridge’s 2013 Edinburgh Fringe Festival one-woman play and arriving on TV screens everywhere in 2016, Fleabag has risen up the ranks to become a critically-acclaimed, much-beloved series with the internet regularly singing its praises from the proverbial rooftops. Tracking one woman’s very flawed but poignant journey to healing herself from deep emotional wounds as she tries to maintain friendships, relationships, and a connection with her dysfunctional family, Fleabag continually reveals new layers with every watch. Fleabag: Scriptures seems poised to do this once again, allowing fans to literally go right to the heart of the show and pore over every shooting script to see how it all plays on the page.

The announcement comes just a few weeks before Waller-Bridge revives the Fleabag stage play for a limited 30-date run beginning August 20. If you’re a UK resident, you can pre-order the book via the Waterstones link above. If you’re outside the UK, you can pre-order the book on Amazon. Fleabag: Scriptures arrives on November 5, 2019.