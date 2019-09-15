New ‘Ford v Ferrari’ Trailer Teases One of the Best Films of the Year

0

20th Century Fox (via Walt Disney Studios) has released a new trailer for Logan and Walk the Line filmmaker James Mangold’s highly anticipated new film Ford v Ferrari. The story is set against the backdrop of 1966’s 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France and follows maverick American car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon), who is tasked by Ford out to build a revolutionary car that would allow Ford to challenge Ferrari, with Christian Bale playing fearless yet dangerous British racer Ken Miles, who gets behind the wheel of the new Ford racing vehicle.

Shelby and Miles were dispatched by Henry Ford II and Lee Iacocca themselves to build an entirely new vehicle from scratch that could finally defeat Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race. A film based on these events has been in the works for years (back in 2013, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt were going to star for director Joseph Kosinski), and while Ford v Ferrari was initially slated for release this summer, Fox pushed the film back to this fall to better position it for an awards run.

That was a smart move. I caught the film at TIFF and it’s a tremendous and wonderfully entertaining piece of commercial filmmaking from Mangold. This is a racing drama made on an expert level, and if the performances from Bale and Damon don’t put the movie square in the Oscar race, the film itself will. It’s also crowdpleasing as all heck, and I expect it’ll be a pretty big box office success when it hits theaters. Take your dad—I promise he’ll love it, and you probably will too.

This trailer does a nice job of showcasing the fast pace of the film, which is important considering it’s over two hours long and yet it flies by. If you like this trailer, you’ll like the movie.

Check out the new Ford v. Ferrari trailer below, followed by the new poster, and click here to read my full review. The film also stars Caitriona Balfe, Jon Bernthal, Josh Lucas, Noah Jupe, and Tracy Letts. Ford v. Ferrari opens in theaters on November 15th.

Here’s the official synopsis: