Watch the Trailers for FOX’s New Shows ‘The Passage’, ‘Rel’, and More

After slashing its slate last week, FOX is now turning to the future, unveiling trailers for the new TV shows it has opted to put on the airwaves later this year. There aren’t a ton of new series on the FOX lineup, but the strategy is largely built around the addition of Thursday Night Football debuting this fall.

In terms of new drama series, The Passage is the most high-profile. The adaptation of Justin Cronin’s book trilogy has been in the works for years, and at one time was going to be a movie directed by Matt Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes). Now, Reeves and Ridley Scott are executive producing a TV series adaptation, and while the book definitely involves vampires, the official synopsis for the show does not. So it’ll be interesting to see how the supernatural element is dealt with, especially since FOX just axed its other two more overtly supernatural shows Lucifer and The Exorcist.

There’s also a new series from Danny Strong (Empire) called Proven Innocent that revolves around a criminal defense attorney, and on the comedy side we have Get Out breakout Lil Rel Howery’s sitcom Rel as well as the Charlie Day-produced The Cool Kids.

Rel, The Cool Kids, and the recently acquired Last Man Standing are the only new shows airing this fall, while the rest will debut midseason in 2019. Check out trailers for these new shows below.