New ‘Frozen II’ Trailer Goes Searching for the Source of Elsa’s Magic

Disney has released a new Frozen II trailer. The upcoming sequel sees Anna, Elsa, Kristof, Sven, and Olaf going on a new adventure to discover the source of Elsa’s magical powers.

What’s interesting about this trailer is how it looks like they’re going all in on the adventure aspect. There’s no humor here, no Olaf throwing in little jokes (maybe Olaf’s Frozen Adventure was an even bigger debacle than we realized), and the focus is firmly on Elsa. And perhaps moving away from the childish stuff makes sense when you realize that people who were kids when they saw Frozen in 2013 might be teenagers now. You have to give them something a little more grown-up to lure them back (or as grown-up as a G or PG Disney movie is going to be). But the art style continues to look terrific, and I’m excited to see a new story with these characters. I don’t even mind the return of the trolls, who were the weakest part of the first movie.

Check out the new Frozen II trailer below. The film opens November 22nd and features the voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad.

