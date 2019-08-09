New ‘G.I. Joe’ Movie In the Works Featuring Everyone’s Favorite, Chuckles

0

The Hasbro Extended Universe continues to grow over at Paramount. With the studio still hard at work developing the G.I. Joe spin-off Snake Eyes with director Robert Schwentke, THR reports that another slice of the Joe-niverse will come to life in a yet-untitled project from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles writing duo Josh Applebaum and Andre Nemec. (The pair also penned Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, easily a top 3 entry of the franchise imho.) Outside of calling it an “ensemble piece”, the report couldn’t confirm much plot-wise on the film other than the fact that the character Chuckles is involved. The movie isn’t about Chuckles but woo boy, Chuckles is gonna’ be there, G.I. Joe-in like only Chuckles can.

For anyone trapped under a freakin’ rock unaware of the icon that is Chuckles, my dude first appeared as part of the toy line in 1987. Real name Philip M. Provost, an Arkansas native, and the original owner of that shirt David Harbour wears in Stranger Things season 3, Chuckles is a former member of the US Army’s Criminal Investigations Division specializing in intelligence and undercover work, proving the age-old adage that nobody second-guesses a man named Chuckles.

This new line-up of films marks Paramount’s revived attempt to bring a G.I. Joe franchise to life—the iconic toy line also had a long life as an 80s animated series—following 2009’s G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and the 2013 sequel, G.I. Joe: Retaliation. Both movies performed admirably, taking in $375 million and $302 million worldwide, respectively, but interest waned because of, as audiences put it at the time, a distinct and frankly disrespectful lack of Chuckles. This is true. Everyone was saying it.