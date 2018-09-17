New ‘Girl in the Spider’s Web’ Trailer Has Serious ‘Skyfall’ Vibes

0

Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for The Girl in the Spider’s Web, which introduces Golden Globe-winning The Crown breakout Claire Foy as the new incarnation of Stieg Larsson’s iconic vigilante Lisbeth Salander. The reboot picks up with Salander and Blomkvist years after the events of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo when a new mystery involving Salander’s long-lost sister attracts the attention of the intrepid hacker vigilante and esteemed journalist. Evil Dead (2008) and Don’t Breathe director Fede Alvarez takes the helm for the new adaptation.

The first trailer for the film was a bit of a mixed bag, but this one seems more assured in what it is—or at least what it’s selling. Ironically enough, this trailer feels very much like Skyfall. There’s a snowy setting, Salander kicking ass, sweeping shots of the landscape, and a secret from Salander’s past that comes back to haunt here. Indeed, Sony previously held the rights to distribute Bond through Spectre, but the next Bond films are being released through Universal. Regardless, this trailer is better than the previous one and I’m curious to see what Foy brings to the table, even if David Fincher‘s craft is kind of impossible to match.

Check out the new trailer below, followed by a new poster. The Girl in the Spider’s Web also stars Lakeith Stanfield, Sylvia Hoeks, Stephen Merchant, Claes Bang, Christopher Convery, Synnøve Macody Lund, and Vicky Krieps. The film arrives in theaters on November 9th.