New ‘Glass’ Trailer Pits David Dunn against The Beast

0

Universal has released a new Glass trailer. The upcoming sequel to Unbreakable and Split follows James McAvoy’s villainous Kevin Wendell Crumb, Bruce Willis’ heroic David Dunn, and Samuel L. Jackson’s Elijah Price, aka. Mr. Glass, in a series of escalating encounters orchestrated by the enigmatic Glass. And as this new trailer suggests, this might just be the smartest superhero movie of all time.

M. Night Shyamalan rocketed to fame with his “twisty” storytelling in The Sixth Sense, a trait that soon became infamous and hamstrung the director more and more in his follow-up films. Unbreakable was shrugged off as a competent and interesting film when it came out, but the arrival of Split and its connected superhero world to the former film sparked a resurgence in Shyamalan’s fandom. Now, Glass looks like it could be his best work yet.

Check out the Glass trailer below. The film opens January 18, 2019, and also stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Sarah Paulson, Spencer Treat Clark, and Charlayne Woodard.

As you can see in this trailer, which verges on giving away too much of the plot but also leaves you wanting more thanks to just how fantastic the core performances are, Glass is a master manipulator whose intellect and strategy is far superior to his brittle body and to the meager mental prowess of those around him. He’s playing both sides here: In Crumb, he finds a powerful soldier whom he can mold and manipulate into doing all sorts of unspeakable things; in Dunn, he finds a potential heroic adversary who might just be worthy enough to out-maneuver his schemes; either way, Glass wins by exposing superhuman-kind to the world at large.

Even if superhero stories aren’t your thing, the acting on display here by Jackson and McAvoy look to be an absolute joy to watch; Willis less so, but we don’t get to see too much of his performance here. (And keep your eyes on Paulson’s not-so-good Dr. Ellie Staple; experience with Shyamalan’s stories tells us there might be more than meets the eye going on with her character.) Glass should absolutely be on your must-see watch-list and could even be an awards-contender.

Here’s the official synopsis for Glass:

From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast. Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men. This riveting culmination of his worldwide blockbusters will be produced by Shyamalan and Jason Blum, who also produced the writer/director’s previous two films for Universal. They produce again with Ashwin Rajan and Marc Bienstock, and Steven Schneider, who will executive produce.

And here’s a trio of teasers as a bonus:

Samuel L. Jackson is The Mastermind. Watch the new trailer for #GlassMovie tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/qLcoodpcCI — Glass (@GlassMovie) October 10, 2018

Bruce Willis is The Overseer. Watch the new trailer for #GlassMovie Thursday. pic.twitter.com/KVCXgNPiMJ — Glass (@GlassMovie) October 9, 2018