New ‘Godzilla 2’ Poster Is Massive; An Absolute Unit

Ahead of a new trailer debut, Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment have released a new Godzilla 2 poster for the upcoming sequel. Krampus and Trick ‘r Treat director Michael Dougherty takes the helm of the follow-up, which features Ken Watanabe and Sally Hawkins as the only returning characters from Gareth Edwards’ first Godzilla movie. This time around, the action focuses on the arrival of various other monsters aside from Godzilla, which include Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah.

None of those monsters are seen on this new poster, which instead puts the focus squarely on Godzilla himself and his monumental size. Indeed, the poster comes complete with a Millie Bobby Brown for size comparison. This dude is a Very Big Boy.

Check out the new Godzilla 2 poster below and check back later today to see the new trailer. Co-written by Dougherty, Zach Shields, and Max Borenstein, the film also stars Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler, Bradley Whitford, Charles Dance, and O’Shea Jackson Jr. Godzilla: King of the Monsters opens in theaters on May 31, 2019.