New ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Trailer Teases Giant Monster Pandemonium

Warner Bros. has debuted a new trailer teasing the return of Monarch and their god-sized monsters in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The sequel to the 2014 American franchise relaunch comes from Trick ‘r Treat and Krampus filmmaker Michael Dougherty and stars Stranger Things breakout Millie Bobby Brown alongside Vera Farmiga and Kyle Chandler in another city-stomping monster epic. This time the King of the Monsters isjoined by some of his fellow iconic Kaiju including the hangar jet sized insectoid Mothra, the three-headed beast King Ghidorah, and the titanic Pteranodon Rodan.

The followup will see the return of Monarch, the mysterious “crypto-zoological agency” introduced in Godzilla and the shared-universe prequel Kong: Skull Island (which teased the arrival of Mothra & co. in a post-credits scenes), who face off against the ancient super-species once again in their mission to protect human existence.

What I love about this trailer is that it knows you’re here for the monsters. This movie has a terrific cast, but I wouldn’t be surprised if at the end of the movie you still don’t know any of their characters’ names, and that’s okay! This is a movie about Godzilla and his fellow monsters! That’s what you paid to see! I’m totally here for this monster mayhem and the loosest possible plot to have them fight.

Check out the Godzilla: King of the Monsters trailer below, and click here for Steve Weintraub’s thoughts on the trailer from CCXP. Co-written by Dougherty, Zach Shields, and Max Borenstein, the film also stars Bradley Whitford, Ken Watanabe, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Thomas Middleditch and Sally Hawkins, and hits theaters May 31, 2019.

Here’s the official synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters: