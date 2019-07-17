New ‘Good Boys’ Red-Band Trailer Gets into More R-Rated Mischief

0

Universal has released another Good Boys red-band trailer. The upcoming R-rated comedy follows 12-year-old friends Max (Jacob Tremblay), Thor (Brady Noon), and Lucas (Keith L. Williams) who accidentally destroy the drone belonging to Max’s dad (Will Forte) and get wrapped up in a string of misadventures as they try to replace it before Max’s dad gets home.

We saw the film when it premiered at SXSW earlier this year and thought it was great. Reviewer Eric Vespe wrote:

That positivity infects the whole movie. I mean, it’s a raunchy comedy in which the three lead boys stan for consent to even kiss a girl. If Blockers was a breakthrough in sex-positive comedy, I guess Good Boys is a breakthrough in the pre-sex-positive comedy. Nobody’s trying to get laid here. Tremblay’s character is the first of his group to have feelings for girls, but like the other aspects of the movie, it’s very innocent. He yearns for a kiss. It’s important that’s the tone we get because this could have easily slid into irredeemably gross territory. Thankfully writer Lee Eisenberg and writer-director Gene Stupnitsky knew how to balance f-bombs with heart, and the result is this surprisingly emotionally resonant foul-mouthed movie.

At this point, I would recommend backing off the trailers for this movie if you’re already sold. There’s no sense in spoiling good jokes, and this trailer has some really good ones, so if you want to be surprised, just pass. But if you still need convincing for some reason, check it out.

Watch the trailer below. The film opens on August 16th.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for Good Boys: