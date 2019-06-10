New ‘Good Boys’ Trailer Kicks up Some More Raucous Hijinks with Middle Schoolers

Universal has released a new Good Boys trailer. The upcoming R-rated comedy follows 12-year-old friends Max (Jacob Tremblay), Thor (Brady Noon), and Lucas (Keith L. Williams) who accidentally destroy the drone belonging to Max’s dad (Will Forte) and get wrapped up in a string of misadventures as they try to replace it before Max’s dad gets home.
We caught the film when it premiered at SXSW earlier this year and found it hilarious. Reviewer Eric Vespe wrote:
That positivity infects the whole movie. I mean, it’s a raunchy comedy in which the three lead boys stan for consent to even kiss a girl. If Blockers was a breakthrough in sex-positive comedy, I guess Good Boys is a breakthrough in the pre-sex-positive comedy. Nobody’s trying to get laid here. Tremblay’s character is the first of his group to have feelings for girls, but like the other aspects of the movie, it’s very innocent. He yearns for a kiss. It’s important that’s the tone we get because this could have easily slid into irredeemably gross territory. Thankfully writer Lee Eisenberg and writer-director Gene Stupnitsky knew how to balance f-bombs with heart, and the result is this surprisingly emotionally resonant foul-mouthed movie.
This is basically the red-band trailer with all the NSFW bits cut out, but it still works! It looks like a fun movie, I really like the tone they seem to be going for, and this should be a fun way to start closing out the summer movie season.
Check out the new Good Boys trailer below. The film opens in theaters on August 16th.
Here’s the official synopsis for Good Boys:
Just how bad can one day get? The creative minds behind Superbad, Pineapple Express and Sausage Party take on sixth grade hard in the outrageous comedy, Good Boys.
After being invited to his first kissing party, 12-year-old Max (Room’s Jacob Tremblay) is panicking because he doesn’t know how to kiss. Eager for some pointers, Max and his best friends Thor (Brady Noon, HBO’s Boardwalk Empire) and Lucas (Keith L. Williams, Fox’s The Last Man On Earth) decide to use Max’s dad’s drone – which Max is forbidden to touch – to spy (they think) on a teenage couple making out next door.
But when things go ridiculously wrong, the drone is destroyed. Desperate to replace it before Max’s dad (Will Forte, The Last Man on Earth) gets home, the boys skip school and set off on an odyssey of epically bad decisions involving some accidentally stolen drugs, frat-house paintball, and running from both the cops and terrifying teenage girls (Life of the Party’s Molly Gordon and Ocean’s Eight’s Midori Francis).