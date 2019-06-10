New ‘Good Boys’ Trailer Kicks up Some More Raucous Hijinks with Middle Schoolers

0

Universal has released a new Good Boys trailer. The upcoming R-rated comedy follows 12-year-old friends Max (Jacob Tremblay), Thor (Brady Noon), and Lucas (Keith L. Williams) who accidentally destroy the drone belonging to Max’s dad (Will Forte) and get wrapped up in a string of misadventures as they try to replace it before Max’s dad gets home.

We caught the film when it premiered at SXSW earlier this year and found it hilarious. Reviewer Eric Vespe wrote:

That positivity infects the whole movie. I mean, it’s a raunchy comedy in which the three lead boys stan for consent to even kiss a girl. If Blockers was a breakthrough in sex-positive comedy, I guess Good Boys is a breakthrough in the pre-sex-positive comedy. Nobody’s trying to get laid here. Tremblay’s character is the first of his group to have feelings for girls, but like the other aspects of the movie, it’s very innocent. He yearns for a kiss. It’s important that’s the tone we get because this could have easily slid into irredeemably gross territory. Thankfully writer Lee Eisenberg and writer-director Gene Stupnitsky knew how to balance f-bombs with heart, and the result is this surprisingly emotionally resonant foul-mouthed movie.

This is basically the red-band trailer with all the NSFW bits cut out, but it still works! It looks like a fun movie, I really like the tone they seem to be going for, and this should be a fun way to start closing out the summer movie season.

Check out the new Good Boys trailer below. The film opens in theaters on August 16th.

