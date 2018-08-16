New ‘Goosebumps 2’ Trailer Unleashes R.L. Stine’s Monsters on Halloween Night

0

Sony Pictures has released a new Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween trailer. Unfortunately, the upcoming sequel doesn’t bring back Jack Black as R.L. Stine, and instead focuses on a new group of characters who encounter one of Stine’s locked manuscripts. This time around, it’s a lost manuscript for a book called “Haunted Halloween”, and wouldn’t you know it, the book contains many of Stine’s fearsome creatures ranging from Slappy to evil gummi bears.

While the first Goosebumps was a pleasant surprise and a good way to provide a kid-friendly horror movie, I’m not exactly sure what makes the new film a fresh experience. Yes, you have a new cast and a new setting, but the premise comes off as almost exactly the same. There’s a magical manuscript, the monsters get out, and the young leads have to get the monsters back in the book. Just setting it on Halloween doesn’t really change things in a significant manner, and I’m worried that this may have just been a way to cash-in on the popularity of the first movie before it was forgotten. Hopefully I’m wrong and the new Goosebumps will be as fun as the original.

Check out the Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween trailer below. The film opens October 12th and stars Madison Iseman, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Caleel Harris, Ken Jeong, Wendi Mclendon-Covey, and Chris Parnell.

Here’s the official synopsis for Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween: