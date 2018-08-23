New ‘Great British Baking Show’ Episodes Arrive on Netflix in the U.S.

0

In these trying times, there’s no better, easier, and more accessible form of solace than the four “collections” of The Great British Baking Show on Netflix. But as U.S. viewers know full well, not only are the seasons of the BBC’s super-friendly, supportive and unfailingly positive baking challenge series shown out of order, it’s also an incomplete collection. Complicating matters, much like mistaking salt for sugar and vice versa, isn’t just the show’s jump in the U.K from BBC to Channel 4, but also the mixing up of the ingredients that had made the previous show such a hit: Only original series star/judge Paul Hollywood remains, with new judge Prue Leith stepping in for the great Mary Berry; beloved hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins won’t return for new episodes as those duties now go to Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding.

Now, as THR reports, U.S. viewers will be able to see how that new lineup measures up since the more recent episodes will arrive on Netflix August 31st. The Great British Bake Off, as it’s known in the U.K. where a copyright issue with Pillsbury isn’t a problem like it is in the States, previously ran on PBS stateside, but those initial U.S. rights for three new and future seasons of the show now go to Netflix. The second session will appear on the streaming platform later this year, and once the third session is filmed in the U.K., the tenth overall, it’ll arrive on Netflix in 2019.

With the move to more profit-friendly models, fans of the show, its former talent, and industry insiders have cried fowl foul. Hollywood himself might call the decision “underproved and overworked” if he weren’t the sole remaining member from the original version. The change hasn’t drastically affected ratings in the U.K., and since Netflix viewers here in the States (myself included) are hungry for new episodes whatever they may be, it’ll probably perform well here as we head into the Fall. Hopefully it remains as warm and welcoming a show as it has been in years passed.

