New ‘Halloween’ Trailer Gives a Glimpse of Michael Myers’ Unmasked Face

0

The latest trailer for David Gordon Green‘s Halloween sequel does something really cool with the history between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers (Nick Castle), giving this bloody rivalry an almost Texas Chainsaw Massacre-esque true crime treatment. Plus, there’s that seconds-long shot of Myers’ face without his trademark Shape mask.

We’ve already seen the back of Myers’ head in previous trailers—like Laurie, he is decades older now, grey-haired and aged—and the glimpse we get of his face here is admittedly a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment. But even then, it pays homage to the franchise’s history. You may notice Michael’s left eye is severely scarred, a receipt from the clothes hanger to the face that Laurie delivered in the original Halloween 40 years ago. (You can see the gnarly wound on Michael Myers’ unmasked face in that film as well, played by Tony Moran.) Our own Perri Nemiroff has already called this Halloween a return to form. It looks like that form comes with a few battle scars.

Check out the trailer below. Halloween—which also stars Will Patton, Virginia “Ginny” Gardener, Dylan Arnold, Drew Scheid, and Miles Robbins—hits theaters on October 19.

Here’s the official synopsis for Halloween:

Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.

For more on Halloween, check out the links below: