Listen to a Full Track from John Carpenter’s New ‘Halloween’ Score

Things are looking up for Halloween fans. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival to positive responses (whew), and now a full track from the soundtrack has been released online. Nabbing John Carpenter to return and work on the score was a major coup for Blumhouse, and indeed the original Halloween filmmaker not only helped write new music, but consulted on the film—going so far as to talk director David Gordon Green out of reshooting the original film’s ending.

Carpenter composed the score for the new Halloween with Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies, and this track here—aptly named “The Shape Returns”—is wonderfully creepy, offering a taste of that haunting original theme with a new twist.

Everything we’ve seen and heard about this film so far signals that Green and co-writer Danny McBride handled this sequel in the best possible way, honoring the original, treading new territory, but fitting snugly as a piece alongside Carpenter’s iconic film.

Take a listen to the track below and click here to read Perri’s full review of the film from TIFF. Halloween opens in theaters on October 19th and the soundtrack will be released on the same day. The film stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Judy Greer.